U.S. Senior Open gives boost to Omaha restaurants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Senior Open is here and so is the foot traffic.

“We’ve had a lot of extra people,” said Fay.

Places like the Alpine Inn have experienced a huge increase in people coming in and out their doors the last couple of days. They say the golf tournament is a big reason for that.

More customers require more food and drinks.

“Well we had to stock up probably at least a half more than we used to so with that being said, everything filled to the rim,” said Fay.

It’s just a 7-minute drive to the Omaha country club, where the senior open tour is held. Fay says convenience plays a part in why people swing by but that’s not the only reason.

“I think it has a lot to do with that but in the meantime, we’ve had a good Friday business here for 48 years so I think it’s a mixture of both but we most definitely notice the people,” said Fay.

Although Omaha gets plenty of events in the downtown area, the senior open being here in the North Omaha area helps out a handful of local establishments in a big way.

“We think it’s tremendous because everything that brings attention in this part of town and getting the chance to be out there like that, it’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Fay.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.