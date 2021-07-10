Storm debris drop-off sites around the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the aftermath of severe storms around the Omaha metro, cities have announced drop-off sites for damaged trees and debris.

The City of Omaha has added two new drop-off sites that will open from 2 p.m. to dusk.

Two additional debris locations will open at 2pm today: Levi Carter Park (concrete boat ramp area, enter east side of... Posted by Jean Stothert on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Earlier, the city announced storm debris dropoff locations at Ta Ha Zouka Park in Elkhorn, Hefflinger Park at 112th & Maple, Towl Park at 93rd & Center, and the parking lot at 156th & F. This is for damaged tree limbs and debris only.

We will begin to open drop-off locations beginning today for tree debris: Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn, Hefflinger Park... Posted by Jean Stothert on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is accepting donations of tree branches daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wow, what a storm! Did you know that the zoo uses over 200 tons of fresh, leafy branches (also known as “browse”) each... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Saturday, July 10, 2021

A joint site for both Papillion and La Vista is opening for storm debris. According to a release from the city of La Vista, A storm debris dumpsite will be available starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Papillion Public Works site at 9909 Portal Road.

This is the same site used for clean-up days in the fall and spring. In the release, they ask that you only bring trees and branches, no other storm debris.

The dumpsite will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. July 10th and 11th. This coming week, they’ll be open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.

A storm debris dump site will be available starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Papillion Public Works site at... Posted by City of La Vista Government on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Sarpy County also announced a site in Gretna.

Storm debris drop-off sites are available for those who live in Sarpy County SIDs and unincorporated areas with... Posted by Sarpy County, Nebraska on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Council Bluffs also has a drop-off site for debris as well at the recycling center.

STORM CLEAN UP: The Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road will be taking storm debris from Council... Posted by City of Council Bluffs - Municipal Government on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Bellevue’s tree dump will be available through Sunday, July 11.

Due to the large amount of tree damage in our area from the storms, the City of Bellevue Public Works Department has... Posted by City of Bellevue, Nebraska on Saturday, July 10, 2021

