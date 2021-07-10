Storm debris drop-off sites around the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the aftermath of severe storms around the Omaha metro, cities have announced drop-off sites for damaged trees and debris.
The City of Omaha has added two new drop-off sites that will open from 2 p.m. to dusk.
Earlier, the city announced storm debris dropoff locations at Ta Ha Zouka Park in Elkhorn, Hefflinger Park at 112th & Maple, Towl Park at 93rd & Center, and the parking lot at 156th & F. This is for damaged tree limbs and debris only.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is accepting donations of tree branches daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
A joint site for both Papillion and La Vista is opening for storm debris. According to a release from the city of La Vista, A storm debris dumpsite will be available starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Papillion Public Works site at 9909 Portal Road.
This is the same site used for clean-up days in the fall and spring. In the release, they ask that you only bring trees and branches, no other storm debris.
The dumpsite will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. July 10th and 11th. This coming week, they’ll be open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Sarpy County also announced a site in Gretna.
Council Bluffs also has a drop-off site for debris as well at the recycling center.
Bellevue’s tree dump will be available through Sunday, July 11.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.