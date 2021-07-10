Storm debris drop-off for Papillion and La Vista

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A joint site for both Papillion and La Vista is opening for storm debris.

According to a release from the city of La Vista, A storm debris dumpsite will be available starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Papillion Public Works site at 9909 Portal Road. This is the same site used for clean-up days in the fall and spring.

In the release, they ask that you only bring trees and branches, no other storm debris.

The dumpsite will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. July 10th and 11th. This coming week, they’ll be open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.

