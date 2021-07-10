Advertisement

Storm debris drop-off for Papillion and La Vista

Tree uprooted near a home at 25th & HWY 370.
Tree uprooted near a home at 25th & HWY 370.(Clay Ostarly)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A joint site for both Papillion and La Vista is opening for storm debris.

According to a release from the city of La Vista, A storm debris dumpsite will be available starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Papillion Public Works site at 9909 Portal Road. This is the same site used for clean-up days in the fall and spring.

In the release, they ask that you only bring trees and branches, no other storm debris.

The dumpsite will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. July 10th and 11th. This coming week, they’ll be open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Damage Closes Dodge St.
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha Police: Charges pending in fatal crash near 90th & Dodge
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement
Omaha man questions Black Lives Matter slogan

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
Trees across the metro are damaged from overnight storms.
Pottawattamie asking for damage reports
Morning storm report
Morning storm report
Saturday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Quiet morning but more scattered storms are likely this afternoon.