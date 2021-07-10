Advertisement

Skyline Trail washout closes intersection in west Omaha neighborhood

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A washout earlier this week on Skyline Trail in west Omaha forced a detour as crews make repairs.

Drivers in the area trying to make their way to Park Road will need to avoid Skyline Road from Honeysuckle Drive to north of Blondo Street. Instead, city officials suggest taking 209th, Parker, and Main streets to navigate the area.

Anyone with questions or concerns is advised to contact Dennis Bryers with Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department at 402-444-3798 or via email at dennis.bryers@cityofomaha.org.

After a washout on Skyline Trial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, crews are detouring traffic in a west Omaha neighborhood in order to make repairs.(Omaha Parks and Recreation Department)

