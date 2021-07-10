Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Quiet morning but more scattered storms are likely this afternoon.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Numerous downed trees and power outages are what many of us are waking up to after the storms of last night. You can find more info on how that all play out last night right here. If you have clean up to do in your area, the best time to do that will be in the morning hours today as the showers will be few and far between. More and more showers and storms will dot the map this afternoon as we heat up a bit more this afternoon. That means downpours and lightning are in play for afternoon cleanup.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

While the severe threat is much much lower today, there is the threat of an isolated wind gust or large hail stone from any of the afternoon storms. The best odds for those will be south of I-80.

Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)
Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)

A few more showers are possible Sunday morning but the weather should greatly improve during the day Sunday leaving us with a nice end to the week.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Damage Closes Dodge St.
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha Police: Charges pending in fatal crash near 90th & Dodge
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement
Omaha man questions Black Lives Matter slogan

Latest News

Morning storm report
Morning storm report
Storm Damage Closes Dodge St.
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Severe storms have ended, all clear for the rest of the night