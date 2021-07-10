Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Quiet morning but more scattered storms are likely this afternoon.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Numerous downed trees and power outages are what many of us are waking up to after the storms of last night. You can find more info on how that all play out last night right here. If you have clean up to do in your area, the best time to do that will be in the morning hours today as the showers will be few and far between. More and more showers and storms will dot the map this afternoon as we heat up a bit more this afternoon. That means downpours and lightning are in play for afternoon cleanup.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

While the severe threat is much much lower today, there is the threat of an isolated wind gust or large hail stone from any of the afternoon storms. The best odds for those will be south of I-80.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Severe Today (WOWT)

A few more showers are possible Sunday morning but the weather should greatly improve during the day Sunday leaving us with a nice end to the week.

Sunday forecast (WOWT)

