Advertisement

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha Police: Charges pending in fatal crash near 90th & Dodge
Tree Damage at 60th & Oak
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement
Omaha man questions Black Lives Matter slogan

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The first large cruise ship to dock in Alaska in almost two years arrived in Ketchikan early...
First large cruise ship arrives in Alaska after 21 months
The first large cruise ship to dock in Alaska in almost two years arrived in Ketchikan early...
1st large cruise ship arrives in Alaska since pandemic's start
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Robert E. Lee statue removal underway in Charlottesville