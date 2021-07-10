Pottawattamie asking for damage reports

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Emergency Management is requesting damage reports from storms overnight.

According to a release from their office, crews responded to emergency calls during and after the storm. Many worked through the night to clear emergency routes and begin pushing debris from roadways to open transportation routes for emergency vehicles and residents.

The release continues, Emergency Management is asking all residents of Council Bluffs as well as the county’s other cities and rural residents to report any storm damages online.

Residents in Council Bluffs and throughout the county are asked to report their damages as soon as possible to aid officials with recovery planning efforts.

