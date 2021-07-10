Omaha nonprofit will give groceries to residents losing food in weekend storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofit Heartland Hope Mission will be giving out a week’s worth of groceries for people with spoiled food due to the weekend storm.

According to the release, they will give out milk, meat, and fresh produce throughout next week. Here is next week’s schedule in South Omaha.

Tuesday 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Thursday 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (3 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. will only be for those impacted by the storm)

Saturday 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

The South Omaha was closed because of a power outage but the Millard location was open earlier today.

Heartland Hope Mission helps working poor families by providing them with some of life’s most basic staples including: a... Posted by Heartland Hope Mission on Saturday, July 10, 2021

“Heartland Hope Mission’s South Omaha location is without power, and staff are busily working on moving our refrigerated food to keep it cold. We want to ensure that families who need to replace their food once power has been restored can easily access it. Additional distribution times may be added based on the communities need. Families will also be able to receive clothing and hygiene items through our food pantry. “We know that it is a challenge for many families who live paycheck to paycheck to buy groceries, losing a refrigerator of food is something they can’t afford.”

