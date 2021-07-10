Omaha man sentenced to 10 years, lifetime supervision for child porn possession

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge handed down a 10-year sentence, a fine, and a lifetime of supervision Friday to a 27-year-old Omaha man convicted of having child porn while already on probation for two related counts.

Marcus Dunn will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to supervised release for the rest of his life, according to the ruling by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon. He also will have to pay $1,100 in assessments, the release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp states.

Dunn was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019, after members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force found 141 unique images and 16 unique videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct after seizing three phones and an electronic tablet in his possession. Some of the children depicted having sex were younger than age 12, and one video depicted sexual penetration on a toddler, according to the release.

At the time of that arrest, Dunn was on probation for attempted possession and possession of child pornography, the release states.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate the case, which was conducted as part of the national Project Safe Childhood initiative.

