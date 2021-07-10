Advertisement

New I-80 lane shifts snag drivers in 84th Street construction during Friday evening commute

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s evening commute along Interstate 80 in Omaha wasn’t pretty as the remaining lane shifts surrounding 84th Street were implemented.

I-80 traffic between 72nd and 84th streets started traveling head-to-head after the Nebraska Department of Transportation made the switch Friday afternoon as the 84th Street bridge project continues.

The evening commute on Friday, July 9, 2021, along Interstate 80 in Omaha wasn't pretty as the...
The evening commute on Friday, July 9, 2021, along Interstate 80 in Omaha wasn't pretty as the remaining lane shifts surrounding 84th Street were implemented. This snapshot of Google's real-time traffic display was taken just after 5 p.m. (Google / WOWT)

The project is affecting several ramps — and businesses — in the vicinity. The westbound off-ramp will be the only ramp open at that exit; the rest will be closed until November.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?
Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha Police: Charges pending in fatal crash near 90th & Dodge
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
Teen suspect in Carter Lake homicide turns himself in to Omaha Police
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years, lifetime supervision for child porn possession
Omaha man sentenced to 5 years of probation for stealing mail
Skyline Trail washout closes intersection in west Omaha neighborhood