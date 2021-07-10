New I-80 lane shifts snag drivers in 84th Street construction during Friday evening commute
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s evening commute along Interstate 80 in Omaha wasn’t pretty as the remaining lane shifts surrounding 84th Street were implemented.
I-80 traffic between 72nd and 84th streets started traveling head-to-head after the Nebraska Department of Transportation made the switch Friday afternoon as the 84th Street bridge project continues.
The project is affecting several ramps — and businesses — in the vicinity. The westbound off-ramp will be the only ramp open at that exit; the rest will be closed until November.
