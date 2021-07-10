New I-80 lane shifts snag drivers in 84th Street construction during Friday evening commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s evening commute along Interstate 80 in Omaha wasn’t pretty as the remaining lane shifts surrounding 84th Street were implemented.

I-80 traffic between 72nd and 84th streets started traveling head-to-head after the Nebraska Department of Transportation made the switch Friday afternoon as the 84th Street bridge project continues.

The evening commute on Friday, July 9, 2021, along Interstate 80 in Omaha wasn't pretty as the remaining lane shifts surrounding 84th Street were implemented. This snapshot of Google's real-time traffic display was taken just after 5 p.m. (Google / WOWT)

The project is affecting several ramps — and businesses — in the vicinity. The westbound off-ramp will be the only ramp open at that exit; the rest will be closed until November.

I-80 DRIVERS:

Don’t forget – I-80 WB and EB traffic from 78th St. to 87th St. will be head-to-head in EB lanes. Several ramps/loops will also be closed in this area. pic.twitter.com/7Fl32BKL4z — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.