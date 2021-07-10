Advertisement

Nebraska Quakes, Elkhorn Athletic Association form partnership for fastpitch softball

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two successful fastpitch softball organizations are joining forces to create the largest fastpitch softball organization on the state.

Nebraska Quakes and Elkhorn Athletic Association have entered a partnership where they will serve roughly 1,200 young women with goals of advancing their softball careers.

The new alliance means new opportunities and better facilities for the players.

“A lot of these younger players and their aspirations for playing softball will be fulfilled by doing this,” EAA coach Melissa Gerardy said.

The new home of the Quakes and EAA will be MD West One.

It’s a new outdoor facility they’re building that’ll have 8 softball fields and so much more.

While both organizations have seen success seeing players of all levels grow to their full potential, they said their main focus is to help young women off the field just as much as they progress on it.

“It’s really about the empowerment of young women,” Nebraska Quakes president and founder Pat O’Donnell said. “That’s what we’re all about and that’s what [EAA] is all about.”

