Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced an inmate missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on Friday night.

Authorities say, Ruby Bingham, 40, “was seen on video getting into a vehicle with two other individuals which drove away from the vicinity of the State Capitol,” according to the release. It’s reported she left her work location this afternoon in downtown Lincoln.

Bingham is described as 5′2″, 145 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She started her sentence of three years on April 20, 2021, for possession of methamphetamine in Scotts Bluff County.

Her pending release date is April 5, 2024. Officers advise calling the Nebraska State Patrol or local authorities on giving information.

