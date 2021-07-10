Advertisement

Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced an inmate missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on Friday night.

Authorities say, Ruby Bingham, 40, “was seen on video getting into a vehicle with two other individuals which drove away from the vicinity of the State Capitol,” according to the release. It’s reported she left her work location this afternoon in downtown Lincoln.

Bingham is described as 5′2″, 145 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She started her sentence of three years on April 20, 2021, for possession of methamphetamine in Scotts Bluff County.

Her pending release date is April 5, 2024. Officers advise calling the Nebraska State Patrol or local authorities on giving information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha Police: Charges pending in fatal crash near 90th & Dodge
Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?
Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
Teen suspect in Carter Lake homicide turns himself in to Omaha Police
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 5am
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 5AM
10pm Storm Update
10pm Weather Update
Woman sentenced to probation in jail escape plot