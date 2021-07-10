Homes, cars destroyed by overnight storms in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Damage is widespread and impacting homes, cars, and businesses after Saturday morning’s storm across Omaha.

Many across the city are feverishly trying to repair damage to their roofs.

“I was looking outside and the dog was kind of freaking out, the wind was blowing like crazy and all the sudden the whole entire house shook,” says south Omaha resident Mark Bell. “My first thought was going upstairs and I didn’t think I was going to see a tree in the bedroom.”

During the 70 mph winds, Bell’s neighbor’s tree came crashing through his home.

“It just snapped the tree in half, two trees in half, and one came down in the house and one came down in the garden,” he says. “When I came out and looked at it this morning I just cried cause I knew it was so bad.”

Pretty insane storm damage from last night. Power lines down all over town, trees crashing through homes and blocking streets. @OPPDStorm is busy today. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/kB0JhMMct3 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) July 10, 2021

Eric Chavez, who lives near 48th and Harrison, has a similar story, too.

“In the middle of the storm it started raining pretty hard on the roof and noticed some shingles flying around the yard, didn’t think anything of it,” he says.

After noticing water dripping from the ceiling of his daughter’s room, he had a feeling it would be a good idea for her to sleep in his room instead. Looking back, Chavez realizes that he saved her from potential injuries.

“At about 6:30 I heard a collapse. The entire ceiling just fell all over her bed,” he says.

Chavez wasted no time trying to temporarily repair the damage ahead of the storms to come Saturday afternoon.

“We just put some plastic over the roof some poly plastic, got that covered for the rain coming today, got that cleaned up, and then get the adjusters out here hoping to get everything fixed in no time, but at the end of the day no one was hurt and that’s all I care about.”

OPPD says Saturday’s storms are some of the most severe they’ve seen in recent years. It’s worse and more widespread than the 2017 Father’s Day tornado that impacted much of the area.

“It is what it is. I’m still alive so I’m good,” Chavez says.

Some cars that were left to weather the storm were damaged, too. 6 News spotted this vehicle crushed by an enormous downed tree near 50th and Farnam.

Neighbors say when the tree hit the ground, their homes shook like it was a minor earthquake. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.