Advertisement

Homes, cars destroyed by overnight storms in Omaha

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Damage is widespread and impacting homes, cars, and businesses after Saturday morning’s storm across Omaha.

Many across the city are feverishly trying to repair damage to their roofs.

“I was looking outside and the dog was kind of freaking out, the wind was blowing like crazy and all the sudden the whole entire house shook,” says south Omaha resident Mark Bell. “My first thought was going upstairs and I didn’t think I was going to see a tree in the bedroom.”

During the 70 mph winds, Bell’s neighbor’s tree came crashing through his home.

“It just snapped the tree in half, two trees in half, and one came down in the house and one came down in the garden,” he says. “When I came out and looked at it this morning I just cried cause I knew it was so bad.”

Eric Chavez, who lives near 48th and Harrison, has a similar story, too.

“In the middle of the storm it started raining pretty hard on the roof and noticed some shingles flying around the yard, didn’t think anything of it,” he says.

After noticing water dripping from the ceiling of his daughter’s room, he had a feeling it would be a good idea for her to sleep in his room instead. Looking back, Chavez realizes that he saved her from potential injuries.

“At about 6:30 I heard a collapse. The entire ceiling just fell all over her bed,” he says.

Chavez wasted no time trying to temporarily repair the damage ahead of the storms to come Saturday afternoon.

“We just put some plastic over the roof some poly plastic, got that covered for the rain coming today, got that cleaned up, and then get the adjusters out here hoping to get everything fixed in no time, but at the end of the day no one was hurt and that’s all I care about.”

OPPD says Saturday’s storms are some of the most severe they’ve seen in recent years. It’s worse and more widespread than the 2017 Father’s Day tornado that impacted much of the area.

“It is what it is. I’m still alive so I’m good,” Chavez says.

Some cars that were left to weather the storm were damaged, too. 6 News spotted this vehicle crushed by an enormous downed tree near 50th and Farnam.

Neighbors say when the tree hit the ground, their homes shook like it was a minor earthquake. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha-metro awoke to scenes like this after an overnight storm late Friday and into early...
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha Police: Charges pending in fatal crash near 90th & Dodge
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Omaha man questions Black Lives Matter slogan
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
Omaha Tang Soo Do kicks away human trafficking
Bills defensive end Harrison Phillips high-fives with a camp attendee at his 3rd annual...
Harrison Phillips holds 3rd annual Playmakers Football Camp at Millard West
Elkhorn dumpsite lined to brim with cars - 5 pm
Elkhorn dumpsite lined to brim with cars - 5 pm