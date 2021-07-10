Harrison Phillips holds 3rd annual Playmakers Football Camp at Millard West

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard West grad and current Buffalo Bills defensive end, Harrison Phillips, held his 3rd annual Playmakers Football Camp at Millard West on Saturday.

It’s a free football camp for kids and young adults in Omaha with special needs or developmental differences.

Even though his second camp in 2020 had to go virtual, it has continued to grow.

This year, 190 participants were signed up.

“I’m blown away by the amount of kids we have here today, and families. Really, their parents who are taking them and coming out and taking a leap of faith to believe in me, to have them here. I had no idea we’d grow this big,” Phillips said.

Millard West football players and Nebraska football players were at the camp helping with the various stations.

“[I’m]Very, very thankful for Coach Peterson and all the Millard West team. I’ve actually been up here in the mornings running with them, and they’re so, asking me ‘how can we can get involved? We want to help out,’” Phillips said. “To have that support from Lincoln, I didn’t even go there. They know this is my hometown. They know who I am and what I’m trying to do in our state, and for them to want to support too is remarkable.”

Phillips holds Playmakers camps in Buffalo as well. He said their last camp, which was held inside Highmark Stadium, had 500 people there.

He hopes to grow his camp in Omaha to over 200 next year.

Ideally, Phillips said he’s love it to be a full, two-day camp at max capacity.

“I love Buffalo and I hope to play there my whole life, but Omaha is where I’m from,” Phillips said. “Nebraska is where I’m from. It’s where my family is, and I want to grow this as big as I can in my hometown and continue to have it at my high school.”

