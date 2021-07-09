Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

(Courtesy: Scott County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 25-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing another woman at a Chuck E. Cheese.

Treshonda Pollion was sentenced Friday for voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. Pollion was originally charged with first-degree murder in Chairs’ death.

The plea deal included a mandatory 10-year sentence. Prosecutors say the two women got into a fight in October after Chairs had argued with others over a card game.

Investigators said Pollion fired a single shot during the confrontation, hitting Chairs.

