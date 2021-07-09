Advertisement

Targeted vaccination efforts ramp up in South Omaha as mass vaccination clinic closes

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has shut the doors for good on its mass vaccination site in South Omaha, while OneWorld Community Health Clinics ramps up its efforts to get to those harder to reach as deadly COVID-19 variants pick up momentum across the Metro.

“It’s easy and people are friendly,” said Lemin Alvarado, who brought his cousin to OneWorld to get vaccinated. “People are also speaking Spanish the language, making it more easy for the Spanish community.”

And they’re working make the vaccine even more accessible, putting teams on the ground with vaccines in hand ready to go.

“Just kind of canvassing and talking about the vaccination and the importance and why and better explain it: using people from the community to do that and then tag team with a nurse if someone is ready to get the shot,” said Skolkin.”

OneWorld also has a plan to take the vaccine on the road with a mobile clinic arriving in the next couple of weeks. They’ll be taking vaccines to schools helping to make it easier for children to get the shot.

“We want to make sure that as school starts the children age 12 and up and 16 and up who can be vaccinated, are vaccinated,” said Skolkin, noting they’re working with schools in Omaha, Bellevue, and Ralston.

“The target are really Bellevue and Ralston. Often Omaha gets a lot and then the surrounding communities don’t get as much,” said Skolkin.

OneWorld’s more permanent vaccination clinics will also be staying open to the public, along with their COVID-19 test site, as the state starts closing its TestNebraska sites.

COVID-19 testing and vaccines are free at OneWorld for low-income households, without insurance. They will bill the companies of those who do have insurance.

