Senator Chuck Grassley addresses plans to run for re-election

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thursday’s Iowa GOP event in Ottumwa brought out dozens of members from the Republican party for a panel-style event featuring State Representative Holly Brink for a conversation with Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Senator Chuck Grassley also made an appearance addressing whether or not he plans to run for re-election.

He shared with KYOU prior to the event, “I still have the highest approval rating of the elected officials of Iowa. The only poll that matters is on election day.”

That referenced a Des Moines Register Poll finding a majority of Iowans surveyed did not want Sen. Grassley to run for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate.

Grassley shared he will make his decision on whether or not he’s running between Labor Day and November first.

He added a year would be “just enough time” to campaign.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.