Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day canceled but storms still possible today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The First Alert Day has been canceled for today but there will still be storms in the area early and again very late. Daytime and evening storms will likely be east of the area. Storms later tonight are now likely to be a little less widespread with the strongest staying west and southwest.

First Alert Cancelled (WOWT)

Severe Today (WOWT)

Storms this morning are likely to be very spotty as they drift southeast through the area. They’ll likely be out of the area no later than 10am. The rest of the day will be hot and humid as we still climb into the 90s.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Storms are again possible in our area tonight but that timeframe keeps trending later and later. Any storm development tonight will likely be after midnight and the strongest storms will stay west or southwest of the area. There will still be some spotty storms in the area tonight but the greatest threat from those is likely heavy downpours at times. Scattered storms are still likely into the morning hours of Saturday too and will likely continue on and off the rest of the day. Shower, storms and downpours are all possible through the day Saturday.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

