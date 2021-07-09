Rise in ‘ghost guns’ complicates police work in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cheap, untraceable, and deadly. Ghost guns are now surfacing in record numbers at crime scenes around the nation — and even right here in the Omaha-metro.

“Throughout the country, this is becoming a significant violent-crime issue,” said John Ham, an investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for the Midwest Region. “They’re called Personally Unserialized Firearms.”

More commonly known as “ghost guns.”

“They are guns that are either manufactured for personal use, or they’re guns manufactured from a kit,” Ham said.

The kits are usually found online. You can order a gun and have one shipped right to your front door. The kits are sold as 80% complete, meaning you assemble the rest. It includes various parts, and just like a do-it-yourself furniture kit, drill a few holes, and you’ve got a gun.

“These are just as lethal as any other gun,” Ham said.

And they’re hard to track.

Technically, the kids are really a bunch of parts, so it’s not considered an actual gun. Federal markings like a serial number, are not required.

“That is the only way law enforcement can figure out where a gun came from,” said Ham.

There’s also very little oversight; no age restrictions or a background check is required.

“We’ve seen that exploited to the point that people that are now otherwise prohibited from acquiring firearms from under federal law are now using this as a mechanism to get their hands on guns,” said Ham.

The guns have no markings, so they’re untraceable — a very attractive selling point for convicted felons, drug dealers, and gun traffickers, people who are federally prohibited from possessing firearms.

“That creates a market for the people to try and get a firearm,” Ham said.

The market is hot: 6 News tried to purchase a ghost gun for this story. On every such website visited, they were all out of stock.

“This is certainly a problem and it’s a growing problem,” Ham said.

According to the ATF, in 2019 agents seized more than 7,100 ghost guns in the United States. In 2020, that number grew to 8,712. Between June 2019 and June 2021, Omaha Police Department recovered 16 ghost guns.

Investigator Ham says just one case of a ghost gun is one too many.

“Because that’s one gun that — if we’re involved in it, law enforcement at any level is involved in it — it has been used in a crime,” Ham said. “It’s been used to threaten somebody, hurt somebody, or scare somebody.”

Another problem: Law enforcement has no way of tracking just how many ghost guns there are.

“We often don’t find out about it until after the fact, after a crime has been committed,” Ham said.

The investigator said when one is found at the crime scene, the trail on the gun is likely already cold.

“We have absolutely no way of identifying that gun of knowing where it came from how it got there who purchased it or who manufactured it,” said Ham. “If that was your most substantial lead in the case — that’s gone.”

No leads, no evidence, and no suspects. In most cases, it’s a crime that will go unsolved.

“If we’re in the business of holding people accountable and bringing justice to families that have been victims of gun crime just one time we lose a resource is one too many,” said Ham.

There are efforts to regulate ghost guns. The Biden administration is proposing to expand federal regulation of firearms to include do-it-yourself guns. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is seeking to update the legal definition of a firearm, in an effort to crack down on kits used to manufacture untraceable guns.

