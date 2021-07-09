Ricketts extends Nebraska State Patrol deployments at Texas border

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he was extending by 14 days the voluntary deployment of 15 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to Texas while simultaneously slamming the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

In June, Ricketts sent about 25 troopers to Del Rio, Texas, to help with the crisis along the United States and Mexico border, which the governor attributed to “the disastrous policies of the Biden Harris administration.”

“Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe,” Ricketts said in his Friday statement.

“We appreciate the continued service of the Nebraska State Troopers who have volunteered to aid in the response to the ongoing border crisis. The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the situation at the border a disaster on June 1.

The Nebraska troopers’ deployment initially was expected to last about 16 days.

