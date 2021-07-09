One person displaced, cat dies in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an Omaha house fire on Friday, a cat died and one person was displaced.

The house fire was near North 36th and McKinley Street. A 6 News journalist says the neighbors called in for a trailer house on fire.

There was heavy smoke and most of the damage was in the bedroom. The fire was under control in 10 minutes.

It’s reported that at least one person lives there and they were not at home at the time.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.