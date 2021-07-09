Advertisement

Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement

Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.(Omaha Police Department)
Jul. 9, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The founder of Omaha Sports Academy is facing embezzlement charges after allegations he extracted more than $400,000 from the business over several years.

On June 22, The co-owner of Omaha Sports Academy accused Robert Franzese, 48, of putting $404,980 in payments directed to Fast Breaks LLC into his personal accounts from December 2016 until the time he was fired in April 2021, according to Douglas County court documents.

Franzese is facing two Class 2A felony charges of theft by unlawful taking in the amount of $5,000 or more, the documents state.

Court documents state that he turned himself in to Omaha Police on Wednesday morning and was booked into Douglas County Jail. Franzese waived his preliminary hearing and was released on bond, set for $25,000 on Thursday.

