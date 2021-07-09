Advertisement

Omaha man found guilty in 2017 robberies

(WOWT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was found guilty Thursday of four charges related to robberies and an incident at an apartment complex, all in 2017.

Lonnie L. Perry, 29, was convicted of two counts of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Jan. W. Sharp.

On Oct. 25, 2017, Perry brandished a weapon at an employer at the Select Mart convenience store in Omaha while a father and young son were inside, the release states.

On Nov. 5, 2017, Perry entered the VP Racing Station convenience store in Omaha and brandished a weapon at an employee. He fired at two cars leaving the parking lot, and a bullet landed next to a child in one of the vehicles.

On Nov. 6, Omaha Police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex, where Perry threatened a crowd with a firearm, Thursday’s release states. Officers saw Perry toss the gun in the trash near a Runza restaurant and tased him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. When he was released from the hospital, Perry escaped and was arrested later that day.

Perry will be sentenced Oct. 4. He faces up to 20 years for the robberies, seven years to life consecutive for the brandishing charge, and 10 years to life consecutive for discharging a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?
Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
Teen suspect in Carter Lake homicide turns himself in to Omaha Police
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
One man dead in Friday crash at 90th and West Dodge
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday July 8 COVID-19 update: Delta variant death reported in Lincoln area; 2 N.Y. variant cases in Sarpy/Cass
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
Omaha daycare owner pleads no contest

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
Iowa governor requests $222 million in pandemic relief funds
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera