Omaha man found guilty in 2017 robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was found guilty Thursday of four charges related to robberies and an incident at an apartment complex, all in 2017.

Lonnie L. Perry, 29, was convicted of two counts of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Jan. W. Sharp.

On Oct. 25, 2017, Perry brandished a weapon at an employer at the Select Mart convenience store in Omaha while a father and young son were inside, the release states.

On Nov. 5, 2017, Perry entered the VP Racing Station convenience store in Omaha and brandished a weapon at an employee. He fired at two cars leaving the parking lot, and a bullet landed next to a child in one of the vehicles.

On Nov. 6, Omaha Police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex, where Perry threatened a crowd with a firearm, Thursday’s release states. Officers saw Perry toss the gun in the trash near a Runza restaurant and tased him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. When he was released from the hospital, Perry escaped and was arrested later that day.

Perry will be sentenced Oct. 4. He faces up to 20 years for the robberies, seven years to life consecutive for the brandishing charge, and 10 years to life consecutive for discharging a firearm.

