New Douglas County Health Director pleased local COVID-19 vaccination efforts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight against COVID-19 is still very much happening in Douglas County, which has a new health director leading the charge.

Dr. Lindsay Huse is coming to the Omaha-metro from the Wyoming Department of Health. As she takes on a new role—she says it comes with its fair share of challenges.

“I’m coming in at kind of a strange time as we’re not at the end of the pandemic but kind of halfway, maybe three-quarters of the way through, hopefully,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Douglas County Health Director.

COVID-19 cases here and across the country are on the rise.

“We are hoping that it’s just a little bit of a blip and that it’s not necessarily something that’s going to be a long-term trend so we are keeping our eye on that for sure.”

Dr. Huse says Dr. Adi Pour left the health department in a good spot when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. She says she will continue the work that’s already being done.

“I have to say that the staff here at Douglas County Health Department are already doing so much. They are already on a great track in terms of making those sorts of things happen,” said Dr. Huse.

That includes getting the vaccine out. Right now just over 50% of residents in the county are fully vaccinated.

There’s still more than 30% of Douglas County adults that haven’t gotten it.

“People want to wait and see what’s going to happen. So you know—we would expect that it will be kind of a slow climb from here on, that people, as they see people getting the vaccine, aren’t having negative side effects or negative impacts to their health from that, that they may be more willing to get those vaccines.”

Dr. Huse says outside of COVID-19 she is passionate about declaring racism a public health crisis, which has already been done. She says she would like to see some action behind those words.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.