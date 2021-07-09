Advertisement

Major road project connecting Omaha and Norfolk back on schedule

Groundbreaking Event for US-275
Groundbreaking Event for US-275(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project connecting Omaha and Norfolk with a four-lane split highway is back on track.

The project stalled some years ago just outside of Scribner. The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to eliminate 18 and a half miles of one-lane traffic between Scribner and West Point with a groundbreaking event scheduled for next week.

The highway will bypass Scribner but go right through the heart of West Point. People in Scribner are hopeful that the new highway will create an economic boost.

“As truck traffic increases between Omaha and Norfolk, we’re right in the middle of that. It’s just a necessity. A sign of growth. A sign of more transportation. Hopefully, we can share some of that growth you know. Maybe we’ll have some businesses locate here,” said Steve Swanson.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?
Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
Omaha Police: Charges pending in fatal crash near 90th & Dodge
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
Teen suspect in Carter Lake homicide turns himself in to Omaha Police
The suspect was indicted on 22 counts, including two of attempted first-degree murder and nine...
FBI says reports of hate crimes rising in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
The Gazette will move printing operations to Des Moines
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
One person displaced, cat dies in Omaha house fire