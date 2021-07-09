Lexington Police think man’s death was result of drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON, Neb. - Police in southwestern Nebraska say they suspect the death of a man earlier this week stemmed from a drive-by shooting — a rare occurrence outside Nebraska’s metropolitan areas.

Lexington police tell station KRVN that investigators said they believe 23-year-old Marcus Keyser was gunned down early Monday morning on Lexington street. Police Chief Tracy Wolf is asking residents to check any surveillance video they have between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday for any activity that might be related to the shooting.

Keyser was found on the ground with gunshot wounds shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

