Kansas City, Mo., officials fence off City Hall for garage repair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOWT) - The worry of collapse prompted engineering crews to shut down a section of lawn in downtown Kansas City.

These pictures were posted to Twitter by the city’s official account.

City officials blocked off an area around City Hall until they can repair the garage underneath. They are asking people avoid “large gatherings.”

The city also said there hasn’t been an “expressed concern” about a collapse; rather, the action is “out of an abundance of caution.”

You may notice new fencing around #KCMO City Hall’s south plaza area. Until we can repair the garage beneath the plaza, we want to avoid large gatherings. There have been no concerns expressed about a potential collapse—this action is out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/C52melXao7 — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.