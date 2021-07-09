Advertisement

Kansas City, Mo., officials fence off City Hall for garage repair

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOWT) - The worry of collapse prompted engineering crews to shut down a section of lawn in downtown Kansas City.

These pictures were posted to Twitter by the city’s official account.

City officials blocked off an area around City Hall until they can repair the garage underneath. They are asking people avoid “large gatherings.”

The city also said there hasn’t been an “expressed concern” about a collapse; rather, the action is “out of an abundance of caution.”

