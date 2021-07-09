Advertisement

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the past school year. The student was in one of his classes.

