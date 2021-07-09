Iowa governor requests $222 million in pandemic relief funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested $222 million from a federal American Rescue Package program that will provide pandemic relief funds, according to a news release Friday.

Funding from the American Rescue Package 2021 became available Friday. The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Act, part of the package, will disperse $19.53 billion nationwide for tens of thousands of “non-entitlement units of local governments,” which typically serve populations of less than 50,000, the release stated.

Iowa will make available $111 million this fiscal year, and another $111 during the next fiscal year. Cities have 30 days to submit paperwork to the Iowa state government to access the funds. More than one-third have done so, according to the release.

Before making the request, Iowa “has worked with hundreds of municipalities and the Iowa League of Cities on pre-spending plans in order to reduce the red tape and ease the administration of the federal funds they will receive.”

