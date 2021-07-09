Advertisement

Iowa governor requests $222 million in pandemic relief funds

(Gray tv)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested $222 million from a federal American Rescue Package program that will provide pandemic relief funds, according to a news release Friday.

Funding from the American Rescue Package 2021 became available Friday. The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Act, part of the package, will disperse $19.53 billion nationwide for tens of thousands of “non-entitlement units of local governments,” which typically serve populations of less than 50,000, the release stated.

Iowa will make available $111 million this fiscal year, and another $111 during the next fiscal year. Cities have 30 days to submit paperwork to the Iowa state government to access the funds. More than one-third have done so, according to the release.

Before making the request, Iowa “has worked with hundreds of municipalities and the Iowa League of Cities on pre-spending plans in order to reduce the red tape and ease the administration of the federal funds they will receive.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?
Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
Teen suspect in Carter Lake homicide turns himself in to Omaha Police
The intersection of 90th and Dodge streets was reopened Friday morning after a crash involving...
One man dead in Friday crash at 90th and West Dodge
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday July 8 COVID-19 update: Delta variant death reported in Lincoln area; 2 N.Y. variant cases in Sarpy/Cass
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
Omaha daycare owner pleads no contest

Latest News

Douglas County Health closes doors to mass vaccination site in South Omaha
South Omaha Vaccinations
Robert Franzese is the founder of the Omaha Sports Academy.
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged with embezzlement
Omaha man found guilty in 2017 robberies
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera