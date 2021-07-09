Incoming Husker freshman Beatriz Padron to swim for Costa Rica at Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just weeks, Beatriz Padron will travel from Costa Rica to Lincoln, Nebraska to start her career as a Husker swimmer, but before she does that, she’ll be competing at the summer Olympics in Tokyo at the end of the month.

Padron, 18, will be Costa Rica’s lone female swimmer in Tokyo.

She’s competing in the 200 meter freestyle.

“Costa Rica is not such a big sports country as the united states. So, the little amount of swimmers, or athletes in general, that we have are all very proud and very excited to represent our country,” Padron said. “Right now, I just can’t express how excited I am.”

Padron takes off for Tokyo on Sunday.

Once she returns, she only has two weeks before she comes to Nebraska.

“I’ve been waiting for this for like two years, so I’m very excited,” Padron said.

