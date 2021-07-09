Advertisement

Incoming Husker freshman Beatriz Padron to swim for Costa Rica at Tokyo Olympics

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just weeks, Beatriz Padron will travel from Costa Rica to Lincoln, Nebraska to start her career as a Husker swimmer, but before she does that, she’ll be competing at the summer Olympics in Tokyo at the end of the month.

Padron, 18, will be Costa Rica’s lone female swimmer in Tokyo.

She’s competing in the 200 meter freestyle.

“Costa Rica is not such a big sports country as the united states. So, the little amount of swimmers, or athletes in general, that we have are all very proud and very excited to represent our country,” Padron said. “Right now, I just can’t express how excited I am.”

Padron takes off for Tokyo on Sunday.

Once she returns, she only has two weeks before she comes to Nebraska.

“I’ve been waiting for this for like two years, so I’m very excited,” Padron said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?
Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel
GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of fatal Adventureland water ride accident
Nebraska woman experiences rental car nightmare
Omaha Police released a photo and video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying...
OH NO! Omaha Police looking for ‘Kool-Aid man’ vandals
A truck became lodged under a railroad overpass Wednesday, July 7, 2021, a few blocks off...
Fruit truck gets into a jam in Omaha

Latest News

Players on the Keystone Little League district softball team practice ahead of the LLSWS...
Keystone Little League softball team to represent Nebraska in LLWS regionals
Huskers to open at 100% capacity, roll out package plan for home football games
Players on the Gretna Elite Academy's United Women's Soccer Club train their brains with...
Omaha athletes use VR technology to strengthen mental part of their games
Golfers warm up during the practice round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship at the Omaha...
U.S. Senior Open Championship returns to Omaha Country Club