“He was my best friend:” Travell Mountain’s father addresses son’s homicide & accused killer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The teen accused of killing a man over the holiday weekend in North Omaha, has turned himself in; 16-year-old Marion Harris.

It happened hours after Omaha Police released information about a warrant for Harris’ arrest Thursday afternoon during a news conference.

Harris is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Travell Mountain early Saturday morning in Levi Carter Park and based on court documents, Harris should not have been at the park, let alone free.

Harris was placed under the supervision of Juvenile Probation December 17th, 2019.

May 6th of 2021, court documents state Harris absconded from Creighton University Medical Center following a mental health evaluation.

A day later, on May 7th, 2021, a Juvenile warrant was issued for Harris for “unlawful absence.”

And in the time between him being missing in action and turning himself in for first degree murder, Harris reportedly took Mountain’s life.

”This young man from what I understand fell through the cracks,” said Cleo Mountain, Travell’s dad.

Cleo said his son was his best friend. They played ball together, traveled, spent quality time and had an incredibly strong relationship.

He also said a year ago, during family tradition of creating a vision board, his son outlined his dreams of moving out of Omaha, graduating college, and becoming rich.

You’d expect Cleo, who spoke to 6-News an hour after a balloon release for his son, to express anger or rage. Instead, he said he was praying for the family of Marion Harris.

“I feel bad for his mom because she has a son that’s getting ready to possible go away, but I got a son that’s not coming back,” said Cleo.

While he doesn’t blame anyone in particular for the lack of supervision Harris had in the weeks leading to Travell’s murder, Cleo does hold the public accountable for coming forward with information.

Young Travell Mountain with his dad Cleo Mountain (Cleo Mountain)

“Who was hiding him? Because that is the biggest issue. If we have adults hiding kids or letting them stay at their house; that shouldn’t be,” Cleo said.

He also encouraged people to get out of the “stop snitching” mindset, instead reiterating similar sentiments made by Omaha Police earlier Thursday afternoon from Lieutenant Christensen of the OPD Homicide Unit.

“The public assumes that we have all the information we need and even though we have a lot of information, we are always asking for the community’s help,” said Christensen.

While Travell’s accused killer may be behind bars, they still welcome tips from the public because the investigation is ongoing, and as for Jazsmine Washington, the young woman who died a day after Travell, her shooter remains at large.

“If you have information on her case, call it in. Do the right thing,” said Cleo.

and although still grieving, Cleo is incredibly proud of his son’s accomplishments; especially his recent graduation from Burke High School.

Cleo said Travell’s teachers loved him so much, they insisted on helping to pay for his funeral, but instead, Cleo asked for that money to be donated to two community organizations Travell supported.

The first, is North Star, a program that helps change young men’s lives through programs rooted in education, self-discipline and service to the community.

The second, is Omaha Reconnect a non-profit organization that provides prevention and intervention support and services to youth and adults involved in the criminal justice system.

A reminder, anyone with information on any crimes in Omaha is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a financial reward.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.