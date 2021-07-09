Fremont man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated bank robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 65-year-old of Fremont was sentenced to life in prison today for aggravated bank robbery.

Anthony Wayne Hall was sentenced under the “three strikes” laws. Evidence was shown at the trial of incidents with various troopers starting at the First State Bank in Fremont on Nov. 21, 2019, and ending in Missouri on Dec. 1, 2019.

“Anthony Hall’s career of committing violent crimes ended today. A mandatory life sentence means he will no longer be free to rob and menace our community. The FBI will always work with our law enforcement partners to hold violent criminals like Hall accountable for their actions,” said FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel.

He was previously convicted of murder, rape, and at least seven robberies. In 2018, he was released from prison on the prior convictions. The case was investigated by the FBI Great Plains Robbery Task Force, the Fremont Police Department, Saint Joseph Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“Hall is the poster child for the type of offender who needs to be targeted for prosecution and long-term removal from society. He has earned his life sentence,” said Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp.

