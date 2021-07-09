Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy who pled guilty in February to extracting almost $11 million in a Ponzi scheme was found dead Thursday afternoon, authorities have confirmed to 6 News.

Craig Harbaugh was found dead in his northwest Fremont apartment, according to Chief Deputy Sara Sopinski.

No foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

Harbaugh was scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty in February to wire and bank fraud the FBI said amounted to $6 million taken from individual victims and $5 million from a federally insured bank. He was indicted in October 2019 and resigned from the sheriff’s office the following month, though officials said he had been on administrative leave for several weeks prior.

He was facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and three years of supervised visits following any length of incarceration.

