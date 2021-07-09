First Alert traffic update: Fatal crash closes a stretch of Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving two vehicles leaves one person dead and another seriously injured.

The crash happened shortly after 4:00am Friday between 90th and 84th St. Police say the two cars were heading EB on Dodge when the crash happened. They are investigating whether speed and alcohol are factors.

Omaha Police expect this stretch of Dodge from 93rd to 87th to be closed for several hours, which will include the morning commute.

