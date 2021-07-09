Advertisement

Fatal crash closes a stretch of Dodge

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving two vehicles leaves one person dead and another seriously injured.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Friday between 90th and 84th St. Police say the two cars were heading eastbound on Dodge when the crash happened. They are investigating whether speed and alcohol are factors.

Omaha Police expect this stretch of Dodge from 93rd to 87th to be closed for several hours, which will include the morning commute.

90th Street is closed in all directions. Debris can be seen on the road as of 90th to almost 87th Street where Cass Street connects with Dodge Street.

