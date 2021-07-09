David’s Evening Forecast - Storms likely tonight into Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms rumbled by early this morning but skies cleared for the afternoon with hot and humid weather returning. Temperatures warmed into the low 90s as dew points jumped into the low 70s. This has pushed our heat index readings into the upper 90s to around 100! The heat and humidity will last through the evening, but we will stay dry if you have any Friday evening plans.

Thunderstorms are still expected overnight but likely will not arrive until well after dark. Storms are forming right now in western Nebraska, and will push across the state during the evening and early overnight. Storms should arrive in the Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln areas around Midnight. Storms then push toward the metro by 1 to 2am. While it will likely be a noisy night for many, the risk for damaging severe weather has somewhat decreased for the metro area. It appears the highest risk for damaging winds and hail will remain to our west in central and southern Nebraska. Rainfall totals could approach 1 to 2 inches in some areas due to the heavy rainfall rates expected in the stronger storms.

Severe Risk Overnight (WOWT)

The strongest storms will fade by Saturday morning, but we will likely continue to see scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day. While severe weather is not expected, pockets of heavy rainfall are likely. While it will not rain all day, it will likely be difficult to find an extended period of dry time. Rain should begin to taper off Saturday night, with drier weather taking over by Sunday afternoon. We’ll still be cool for July with highs in the upper 70s. 80-degree weather will return next week, with more scattered chances for storms Tuesday into Wednesday, and again Friday into Saturday.

