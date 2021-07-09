Advertisement

Caddy from Omaha helps Stephen Ames climb to top of leaderboard on day 1 at U.S. Senior Open

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the first day at the U.S. Senior Open, Canada’s Stephen Ames is the co-leader with Billy Andrade at -5.

Ames’ caddy, Troy Martin, is from Omaha.

Martin started working with Ames earlier in the year, and they’ve formed quite the bond.

“One of the key things that I mentioned to my wife was the fact that ‘you know, when you caddie for me, you never ask me how I felt on this shot,’ and he was very adamant about ‘how do you feel about this club,’ and all that,” Ames said. “I was like ‘oh, no caddie has ever asked me that.’ in that respect he was just a little too nice and we thought there was something wrong with him like ‘he’s just way too nice,’ but the bond has been unbelievable there. He’s a great guy. It’s been a great friendship going forward right now so far, and we’ve had a lot of fun on the golf course and off the golf course, too.”

Ames said he and his wife are staying at Martin’s home in Omaha while they’re here for the championship.

After the first day, here’s how the leaderboard looks:

  • T1 - Stephen Ames
  • T1 - Billy Andrade
  • 3 - Wes Short Jr.
  • T4 - Robert Karlsson
  • T4 - Alex Cejka
  • T6 - Miguel Angel Jimenez
  • T6 - Fran Quinn

Eight golfers are tied for 8th at -1.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

