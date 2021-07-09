Amazon plans sorting facility in Council Bluffs
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amazon is hiring 500 people to staff a facility it plans to build in Council Bluffs.
Caitlin Polochak, regional PR manager for Amazon, told 6 News the 270,000-square-foot package sorting center will be located at S. 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway. It should be open in late 2022.
Staffing will be a mix of full-time and part-time jobs, Polochak said. Interested candidates can apply online.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.