Amazon plans sorting facility in Council Bluffs

(Amazon)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amazon is hiring 500 people to staff a facility it plans to build in Council Bluffs.

Caitlin Polochak, regional PR manager for Amazon, told 6 News the 270,000-square-foot package sorting center will be located at S. 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway. It should be open in late 2022.

Staffing will be a mix of full-time and part-time jobs, Polochak said. Interested candidates can apply online.

