Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warming up today before heat and storms Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air settled into the area overnight leading to morning lows in the 50s and low 60s! Very cool and comfortable out the door today before we heat up into the mid 80s this afternoon. Light southeast winds at 5-15 mph will keep the air moving a bit.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Later tonight, after midnight, a few showers and storms are possible heading into Friday morning. Those likely won’t be too widespread but will provide some showers and cloud cover to get through before we can start to warm up Friday.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday is a First Alert Day then as the heat builds in and storms fire later in the night. All the FIRST ALERT DAY details can be found here.

Showers and storms are still in the forecast Saturday as well with much cooler air in place. The rain will be more on and off during the day but a few storms will mix in as well. Nothing severe is expected at this point but rounds of downpours are very much in play. It will be mostly cloudy and cool otherwise. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

