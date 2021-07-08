Advertisement

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?
Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel
GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of fatal Adventureland water ride accident
Nebraska woman experiences rental car nightmare
Omaha Police released a photo and video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying...
OH NO! Omaha Police looking for ‘Kool-Aid man’ vandals
A truck became lodged under a railroad overpass Wednesday, July 7, 2021, a few blocks off...
Fruit truck gets into a jam in Omaha

Latest News

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.
NE-TF1 Chief gives update on recovery mission in Surfside, Florida
Omaha utility responds to water main break on Dodge
Omaha homicide update
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police update on weekend homicides