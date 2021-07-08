Omaha utility responds to water main break on Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metropolitan Utilities District crews were called Thursday morning to a water main break near West Dodge Road.

A viewer sent 6 News a video of the water emergency he spotted at 87th Street along the frontage road.

A spokeswoman for MUD said crews shut down water to the area for a short time while they repaired an 8-inch mainline. That work is now complete and water has been restored in that area.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.