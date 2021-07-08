Omaha teenager raising money for international vaccine program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teenager is spearheading a fundraiser she hopes will impact the global effort to get vaccines to low-income countries across the world.

For months, countries like Ghana, Honduras, El Salvador, and others in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Carribean are getting millions of vaccine doses through the COVAX program.

“COVAX was created by the WHO and UNICEF to deliver and distribute vaccines to low-income countries that can’t afford them.” said 13-year-old Siri Doddapaneni.

She learned about the COVAX program near the end of 2020 and didn’t think much about it again until mid-April when she overheard a conversation her mother was having.

“When that second wave took India by surprise, I heard my mom on the phone trying to handle the struggles of our family and friends and others we knew in India, and I realized that I really wanted to do something to help other people during the pandemic,” Doddapaneni said.

She then did what some wouldn’t - she put her thoughts into action and decided to raise money for the COVAX program which is helping to vaccinate millions of people who might not get the vaccine any other way.

It’s a cause Doddapaneni is passionate about.

“I’ve already gotten the vaccine- me- as a teenager, and I wanted to use this privilege to help other people because frontline workers and healthcare workers in other countries couldn’t even get access to the vaccine because their countries couldn’t afford them.”

The rising freshman at Brownell Talbot Prep donated $300 of her own money to get the fundraiser started. Her original goal was $5,000 but after that goal was surpassed, Doddapaneni raised it to $6,000.

Doddapaneni’s friends, family, and neighbors have all donated to the cause, along with complete strangers on the GoFundMe page she started. As of Thursday evening, the total amount raised was more than $6,300.

“I’ve learned that if you want something, you have to go ask for it because people are willing to help.”

Doddapaneni also had a chance to make her case to a global organization that agreed to a matching contribution, putting the total closer to $11,000. Every cent will go to the COVAX program.

“It makes me feel really excited that I’m able to do something that can help so many other people and save so many lives.”

Doddapaneni believes that global cooperation is how we’ll beat COVID-19 for good and return to normal life across the globe.

“Remember that the world is one family, everyone has to be there for everyone and everyone has to help everyone,” the teen said. “Also remember that no one is safe until everyone is safe and do everything in your power to get people vaccinated.”

Doddapaneni says she’s currently working with the necessary parties to transfer the money when the time comes. She does plan to continue collecting funds for the COVAX program through mid-July. She encourages people to visit her GoFundMe and donate anything they can.

