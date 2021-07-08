Omaha Police issue warrant for suspect in homicide near Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday issued a felony arrest warrant for a 16-year-old in connection with the homicide of an 18-year-old who died after a shooting Saturday near Carter Lake.

The OPD Homicide Unit identified Marion Harris, 16, as a suspect in the death of Travell T. Mountain, 18, who died after he was shot early Saturday at Levi Carter Park. Investigators issued the felony warrant for Harris on charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in a homicide.

OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci said that Harris also had an active unlawful absence warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. You can also submit a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.

