Business improvement district proposes safety, security plan for Omaha’s North 24th Street area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, North 24th Street has been fighting an image problem, and the North 24th Street Business Improvement District is working on a master plan to attract more business to the area.

“What it’s designed to do is to make sure there’s a comprehensive strategy for sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, multi modes of transportation, as well as just slowing down the speeds right here on North 24th Street,” Lavonya Goodwin, president of the BID, told 6 News on Wednesday.

The BID on Thursday announced a Safety and Security Plan aimed at preventing crime and violence in the neighborhood.

“North 24th Street is and can be a safe place to live and a viable place to do business, but we need everyone’s support,” the release states.

Omaha Police Capt. Keith Williamson said at Thursday’s news conference that OPD is planning to add 12-16 officers to the northeast precinct in order to better enforce closed property ordinances.

“Do not go to any closed property and hang out,” he said. “If you do so, you will be subject to arrest.”

Those positions will be staffed by OT or additional on-duty personnel on the weekends in order to assist with crowds. OPD has also requested support from the Nebraska State Patrol, he said.

Williamson said officers would be also upping enforcement on open-container and a variety of traffic violations.

