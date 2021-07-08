Nebraska Medicine adding outpatient facility to west Omaha campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine said Thursday that it is about to begin construction on a new facility on its Village Pointe Health Center campus.

The 90,000-square-foot building — the fourth building on the NebMed campus — will house outpatient specialty care for everything from ear, nose, and throat to cancer to dermatology to bariatrics to allergies, psychiatry, and even plastic surgery.

“Nebraska Medicine wants more people to have access to an array of our highly sought-after specialists in convenient locations,” says Cory Shaw, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Nebraska Medicine. “This new facility will provide an even wider selection of outpatient care options at a location our patients already recognize for its ease of access and convenience.”

The building is scheduled for completion in Spring 2023.

