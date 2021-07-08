Advertisement

NE-TF1 Chief gives update on recovery mission in Surfside, Florida

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chief Brad Thavenet of Nebraska’s Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team has been in Surfside, Florida helping with the condo collapse for nearly two weeks. The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.

As of Thursday afternoon, 60 people have been reported dead with 80 more people unaccounted for.

Chief Thavenet said they had a 93 second pause Wednesday night to honor the victims.

He’s working 16-18 hour days but said it’s worth it to help bring some closure to families.

“That’s what puts it into perspective. You can take the heat, you can take the lack of sleep and all of that, but knowing you are at least making a difference. You are representing, in my case, Nebraska Task Force One,” Chief Thavenet said.

He said the goal is to recover 100 percent of the people involved.

(KOLNKGIN)

