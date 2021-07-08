Advertisement

Lincoln man convicted in 2020 DeWeese shoot-out

Wesley Blessing will be sentenced in September for an April 2020 shootout in Clay County.
Wesley Blessing will be sentenced in September for an April 2020 shootout in Clay County.(Clay County Sheriff)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lincoln man stands convicted of four felony crimes in connection with an April 2020 shoot-out with law enforcement officers in Clay County.

Wesley Blessing, 47, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of assault on an officer and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Three other counts of assault on an officer, another count of felon in possession of a firearm and a drug charge were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Blessing is scheduled for sentencing Sept 21 in Clay County District Court in Clay Center. The max penalties for the four criminal convictions total 200 years in prison.

The April 2020 incident began when Hastings police told Clay County authorities that Blessing reportedly was holding a Hastings woman against her will. Later Blessing fired shots at a law enforcement officer on a Clay County road. Then he made his way into DeWeese where after confronting law enforcement officers, he was shot and wounded. During the incident officers from Clay County, Fillmore County, Nuckolls County, Adams County, the Harvard and Sutton police departments and the Nebraska State Patrol were involved.

