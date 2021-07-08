Heartland’s smaller nonprofits taking big pandemic hit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local nonprofits stepped up in a big way over the past year-and-a-half to the community through the pandemic, but new data shows COVID-19 stand to cast some into financial crisis.

“Last year we ran this organization on zero budget. We didn’t get any donations,” said Mohamed Jimale, Executive Director, East African Development Association of Nebraska.

The nonprofit provides everything from translation services to food to the East Africa refugee community and the need soared amid the pandemic.

“This place helps out the city because the food is free and you don’t have to pay for it,” said Hanza Muhamud, a young boy picking up food with his family.

The organization is doing all of this without much financial help and their not alone. A recent poll by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands found nearly 800 nonprofits across the Nebraska and Southwest Iowa are nearing a a financial breaking point.

“Smaller nonprofits who people didn’t up think, ‘oh, I have to give, give, give,’ those are the nonprofits we’re seeing that are having worse problems now,” said Hannah Young, Public Policy and Communications Manager Non-profit Association of the Midlands.

“Even though it’s starting to look a little more normal there are these gaps that we see especially during COVID, but they’re always there, we just kind of saw them more through COVID,” said Young, noting their were some positive findings from their poll.

“We’ve seen a lot of people delegating out things, ‘like oh, we don’t do that, but this organization does,’ and really helping people of Nebraska meet their needs,” said Young.

And the East Africa Development Association of Nebraska is part of that collaboration. For example the food they offer is donate by Catholic Charities.

“We build a bridge so we can support the families and that’s good thing,” said Jimale, noting nothing replaces those much needed financial donations.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.