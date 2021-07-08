Fight over Alt-En plant near Mead heats up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ongoing struggle to get answers about the future of the Alt-En plant near Mead heated up again today.

About 60 area residents, along with at least eight Nebraska state senators, gathered at the Mead Covenant Church on Thursday afternoon. Several people spoke, asking what was the status of the plant.

The plant was shut down a few months ago. Its operators are accused of creating contamination by using seed corn coated in pesticides while processing ethanol. The state also filed a lawsuit against Alt-En. And many of the people who gathered at the church were frustrated.

“My question is, ‘Where has the state been the last six years?’ They have come out and they have done all these tests,” said Emily Robinson, a former employee of Alt-En. “They knew they were negligent.”

“The state, county city ... take control of this and do something about it instead of negotiating and talking and getting ahold of this guy and this guy,” said Saunders County resident John Vybiral. “Nothing is happening. It’s just sitting there. Let’s move it.”

“I live in Ithica, and I can smell it 6 miles away,” said Al Davis, with the Perivallon Group.

“This is a huge, widespread issue, said Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, “and, the honest truth is that thre is just so much unknown in relation to how far the contaminates have moved.”

Stan Keiser‘s farm is several miles away, between the ethanol plant and the Platte River. He started seeing problems about five years ago after the plant opened. That’s when all his fish in a pond died.

“It stunk so bad that you couldn’t believe it,” he said. The state tested the lake.

“They come out here with a boat. The last test they did, they did an oxygen level, which goes all the way to the bottom,” he said. “And they found zero oxygen in this lake. Zero. Reporters question, which means? Nothing’s going to grow in here.”

Keiser worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers to install a freshwater valve to try and control polluted flows from the plant. But it’s not a permanent solution.

“Now, if we get a 4-inch rain up there at Mead tomorrow, this thing will run over here like gangbusters,” he said. “All this contamination is going on down the ditch. You dilute it down a little bit, but it’s still moving downstream.”

Kaiser said Alt-En claims it will clean the lake and install a liner. But Kaiser said as long as water flowing from the plant to his farm is contaminated, the lake is nothing more than a large cesspool.

