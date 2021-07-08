Family pastor remembers 11-year-old in deadly Adventureland accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KYOU) -

A family outing to Adventureland changed the lives of the Jaramillo’s in just seconds. On July 3rd, the Jaramillo family was on the Raging River ride when the raft suddenly flipped over.

The accident injured all six riders, leaving 15-year-old David in critical condition and killing his 11-year-old brother, Michael.

KYOU spoke with the family’s pastor Christian Shields who said he’s trying to help the family navigate through this nightmare. He shared the last time he spoke with David saying: “Young David turned sixteen today and the last conversation I had with him was about him getting his drivers license on his birthday. And, how excited he was to take that next step closer to adulthood.”

Since Saturday, David has been in the hospital in a medically induced coma. His pastor shared news that on Wednesday he woke up from that coma and is now communicating with his family.

“It’s miraculous, for how long he went without oxygen. Initially what it’s looking like is 10 minutes underwater. For him to still have brain function is nothing short but a miracle of God,” Shields shared of the accident.

But as for Michael, the family had to make the toughest decision of all - letting their youngest son go. Shields said through tears: “On the fourth of July, I held Michael’s hand as we sang some hymns. And, they removed the life support from him. And, I was so honored to be there as he transitioned from his early home to his heavenly one.”

He and his wife Amanda have set up a GoFundMe account for the family during this difficult time.

